Zac Taylor sees “encouraging” signs on Joe Burrow’s calf, will take it day by day

Bengals coach Zac Taylor does not yet know whether quarterback Joe Burrow will be available Monday night against the Rams, but the early signs have been encouraging.

Taylor told Rich Eisen that the Bengals will take their time evaluating Burrow’s calf injury but that that so far things are looking positive.

“It’s been an encouraging early part of the week,” Taylor said. “I’ve learned enough in my five years here to not assume anything. We’ll just take it day to day with him. He’s been a little sore early in the week, but we’ll see how it goes. Fortunately we get an extra day here.”

Burrow suffered the calf injury during a training camp practice, and then aggravated it in Sunday’s loss to the Ravens. Taylor indicated that the Bengals will be cautious with Burrow and not put him on the field if there’s any risk of making the injury worse.

“The No. 1 thing is Joe’s health, and making sure he’s healthy in the short term and the long term,” Taylor said.

Despite the Bengals’ 0-2 start and Burrow’s injury, Taylor said he feels good about where the team is heading. That feeling will be hard to sustain if the Bengals fall to 0-3 on Monday night.