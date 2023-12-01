Zach Ertz clears waivers, making him free to sign with any team

Zach Ertz is now available on the open market.

After Arizona granted the tight end’s request to release him on Thursday, Ertz was not claimed by a team, according to the transaction wire. That means Ertz is now a free agent and able to sign with any team.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter named the Eagles, Chiefs, Ravens, and Bills as teams that have potential interest in Ertz, who would like to sign with a contender.

Ertz, of course, spent his first nine seasons with the Eagles until they traded him to the Cardinals midway through 2021. He caught 579 passes for 6,267 yards with 38 touchdowns in 123 games for the franchise, which selected him in the second round of the 2013 draft.

The Chiefs have been looking for a consistent second option to Travis Kelce all season, though receiver Rashee Rice has started to emerge in that role. Baltimore lost tight end Mark Andrews for the rest of the season while Buffalo’s Dawson Knox is on injured reserve with a wrist injury.

Ertz, 33, caught 27 passes for 187 yards with a touchdown for the Cardinals in seven games this year.