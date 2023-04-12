Zach Ertz: I can see improvements in Cardinals facility already

When the NFLPA released report cards for all 32 teams generated by player feedback, the Cardinals ranked near the bottom of the league in many areas.

The quality of their weight room, locker room and training room, the treatment of player families, and the fact that they charged players for food at the team facility all drew failing grades for the franchise. New Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon denied that those grades were the impetus for changes to operations, but said that the team has already started making them and one veteran gave a positive update on Tuesday about how things are going.

Tight end Zach Ertz has been around the team’s facility while he recovers from last season’s torn ACL and he said he sees a clear difference.

“Everyone wants to make a big deal of the facilities and the report card, but I can see first-hand there have been improvements already,” Ertz said, via the team’s website. “This place screams of so much potential, and it’s up to everyone in the building to maximize that.”

With the offseason program underway, other players will be joining Ertz in the building more often and there will be more feedback on how the Cardinals are addressing the complaints that led to their poor showing on the union’s first set of report cards.