Zach Sieler calls it bittersweet to see Christian Wilkins get paid elsewhere

For the last five seasons, Zach Sieler played alongside Christian Wilkins on the Dolphins defensive line.

In 2023, the pair combined for 19.0 sacks. Sieler registered a career-high 10.0 while Wilkins had a career-high 9.0.

But now the duo has been split up, as Wilkins signed a four-year deal with the Raiders in March.

On Tuesday, Sieler said it was “one of those bittersweets” to see Wilkins depart Miami.

“It’s awesome. I love playing with a guy, but I’ll tell you it’s great seeing him get paid somewhere else and make an impact over there,” Sieler said, via Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post. “But in reality, this defense and this D-line has been built up. It’s not just him or him and I or whoever inside. It takes a whole rotational front, it takes everybody up front.

“So it’s been really cool getting to know these new guys coming in and learning how their techniques and habits and how we can play off each other.”

Sieler, 28, now has a chance to be featured even more in Miami’s defense. But even if Wilkins hadn’t left, he would be looking to take his game to the next level.

“I think with or without Christian, no matter what, that’s the goal every year,” Sieler said. “So, that’s my plan. I don’t care who’s next to me. I’m gonna find a way to make it work. And we’re gonna make it right.”

In 76 career games for the Dolphins and Ravens, Sieler has 20.0 sacks with 36 tackles for loss and 50 QB hits.