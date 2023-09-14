 Skip navigation
Zach Wilson: I have a lot of confidence in myself

  
Published September 14, 2023 04:02 PM

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is preparing for his first start of the year and he’s doing it against a backdrop of doubts about his ability to handle the job.

Wilson did not play well as the Jets’ starter last year, which led to him being benched multiple times and to the team’s decision to trade for Aaron Rodgers this offseason. There was talk about Wilson learning from Rodgers, but Rodgers’ torn Achilles means that Wilson will not be able to benefit from that during the regular season.

On Thursday, Wilson said he doesn’t worry about winning the trust of players who may have lost it over the course of last season and that he thinks “how I can go out there and play football” will take care of any issues on that front. Wilson also said that he has no shortage of confidence in his ability to do that well.

“A lot of confidence,” Wilson said, via SNY. “I truly believe in myself and I think that’s the first step to being in the NFL. You have to believe in yourself first and the rest will take care of itself. . . . I wouldn’t say there’s a lot of pressure because the guys in the locker room do a good job showing that they’ve always got my back, leaning on each other and keeping our circle tight.”

Low expectations and low pressure tend to go hand in hand, but the expectations for these Jets were not low before Rodgers’ injury and head coach Robert Saleh said this week that they haven’t changed internally. A repeat of last season for Wilson would likely change those expectations and Sunday in Dallas will be a test of where things stand.