Zach Wilson ruled out for Thursday, Trevor Siemian to start

Quarterback Trevor Siemian will be behind center for the Jets when they play the Browns on Thursday night.

Head coach Robert Saleh ruled quarterback Zach Wilson out for Week 17 as he has not cleared concussion protocol. That means Siemian will make his second start for New York.

In Sunday’s win over the Commanders, Siemian completed 27-of-49 passes for 217 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Via Antwan V. Staley of the New York Daily News, Saleh said, “We will see” if Wilson will be available for the season finale against the Patriots.

Wilson has completed 60.1 percent of his throws for 2,271 yards with eight touchdowns and seven interceptions this season.

Saleh also mentioned that tight end Jeremy Ruckert has been ruled out for Thursday. And kicker Greg Zuerlein is dealing with quad soreness. That could make him questionable for the contest.

New York’s game statuses will be released with its final injury report of the week on Wednesday.