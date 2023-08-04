Zach Wilson says he had fun, showed improvement in Hall of Fame Game

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson started the Hall of Fame Game and played three series, and in limited action he showed some signs that he has grown since his disastrous 2022 season.

“That’s the goal, putting everything behind me,” Wilson said after the game. “A lot of fun just to get back on the field with the guys. . . . This game is a lot of fun and it’s fun to see where you can improve in areas.”

The highlight of the game was Wilson’s 57-yard pass to Malik Taylor, a ball that traveled about 50 yards in the air and hit Taylor in stride. Wilson said that Aaron Rodgers suggested that play to Nathaniel Hackett.

“Great call by Aaron Rodgers,” Wilson said. “I think that’s great for preseason ball, to see where guys can win and separate. Malik’s done a great job all training camp so I wanted to go to his side.”

Wilson should get plenty more work in the preseason, as the Jets hope that he can learn from Rodgers and develop into the quarterback they thought he was when they drafted him.