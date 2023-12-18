Zach Wilson will start Sunday if he clears concussion protocol

The Jets had hoped this would be the week that Aaron Rodgers returned from a torn Achilles to lead them to the playoffs. But that dream died with the Jets’ 30-0 loss to the Dolphins that officially eliminated them from playoff contention.

Zach Wilson will start Sunday’s game against the Commanders if he clears concussion protocol, coach Robert Saleh said Monday. Trevor Siemian will start if Wilson isn’t cleared.

Wilson has had quite the season.

He began as the backup to Rodgers, but four plays in, Rodgers went down. Wilson started nine games before being demoted to third-string. That lasted two games before Wilson regained the job in Week 14 and earned AFC offensive player of the week honors.

On Sunday, Wilson played only 22 snaps before leaving with a head injury.

Wilson was sacked four times, and he lost a fumble, while going 4-of-11 for 26 yards. Siemian was 14-of-26 for 110 yards and two interceptions.