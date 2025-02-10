 Skip navigation
Zack Baun interception sets up A.J. Brown touchdown as Eagles cruise to 24-0 lead

  
February 9, 2025

It’s all Eagles at Super Bowl LIX.

Philadelphia linebacker Zack Baun intercepted a Patrick Mahomes pass deep in Chiefs territory, and Jalen Hurts hit A.J. Brown for a touchdown pass as the Eagles began to pour it on in what looks like it’s going to be a Super Bowl blowout.

The Eagles lead 24-0 with 1:35 remaining in the first half.

The stats so far are stunning: The Eagles have gained 177 yards to the Chiefs’ 14, the Eagles have 13 first downs to the Chiefs’ one, and the Eagles have the turnover advantage 2-1. Nothing is going right for the Chiefs.