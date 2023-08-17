Zack Martin: I felt strongly I had earned a pay raise, holding out was the only way

Cowboys guard Zack Martin held out of training camp until the team gave him a pay raise this week, and he says it’s what had to be done.

Martin, a six-time first-team All-Pro, says he thinks he’s worth the $36 million guaranteed he’ll now get over the next two years, and he wasn’t going to settle for less than he thinks he’s worth.

“It was just something I felt really strongly about,” Martin told the Cowboys’ YouTube channel. “Something I had earned and deserved. I really felt strongly about it. I figured with my agent’s help and understanding the situation, the only way this was going to happen, if I really wanted it to happen, something like this was probably going to happen. Not what I wanted to do, but I’m glad I got out here a few weeks before that Week One game so I’m ready.”

Martin wasn’t in team drills for his first day of training camp, but he says he’s working his way into football shape and is ready to prove the Cowboys made a wise investment.