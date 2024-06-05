 Skip navigation
Zack Martin: Retirement in the realm of possibilities after this season

  
Published June 5, 2024 09:34 AM

The Cowboys made a big change on their offensive line when left tackle Tyron Smith left the team this offseason and there could be another one coming in 2025.

Right guard Zack Martin has been a fixture in Dallas since joining the team as a 2014 first-round pick, but he’s in the final year of his current contract after a holdout last summer that resulted in a pay bump without added years on his deal. That missed time hampered his preparation for the season and he felt his play wasn’t up to the standard he set, although he still made first-team All-Pro for the seventh time.

The entire picture and the years of wear and tear on his body has led Martin to consider how much longer he will be playing and he’s not ruling out the chance that this year will be his last one.

“I’m not saying 100 percent, but I think it’s definitely in the realm of possibilities,” Martin said, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. “And that’s one thing I don’t want to do. For myself, I don’t want to be thinking, ‘Oh, this is it. This is it.’ I want to stay in the moment, and I want to play the best that I can play at this point and be the best right guard this team needs on a weekly basis. And then after the season, we’ll figure out what’s going on.”

The Cowboys offseason has been dominated by conversations about the contracts of Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons, but the potential changes coming to the Dallas roster don’t stop there.