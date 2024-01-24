Zack Moss: This season let me know I can play in this league

Zack Moss got an extended run as a lead back with the Colts this year while Jonathan Taylor worked his way back from an ankle injury and he made the most of the opportunity.

Moss ran for 445 yards and three touchdowns in the first four weeks of the regular season and finished the year with a career-high 794 yards after moving into a complementary role once Taylor was back in action. He also had good showings while Taylor was out late in the 2022 season and the performance left him with a renewed feeling of belonging.

“It let me know what I’ve always known, that I can play in this league and I can do a lot of things when I have the ball in my hands,” Moss said, via Nate Atkins of the Indianapolis Star.

The question for Moss heading into the offseason is whether he’ll get a No. 1 back job for the 2024 season. Taylor has that job with the Colts and free agency for running backs has not been filled with lucrative opportunities in recent years. That may make it better to stay with what he knows and Moss said it would be “great” to remain in Indy if things work out that way in the coming months.