 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_cardsbucs_251126.jpg
NFL Week 13 Preview: Cardinals vs. Buccaneers
nbc_simms_falconsjets_251126.jpg
NFL Week 13 Preview: Falcons vs. Jets
nbc_simms_saintsdolphins_251126.jpg
NFL Week 13 Preview: Saints vs. Dolphins

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_cardsbucs_251126.jpg
NFL Week 13 Preview: Cardinals vs. Buccaneers
nbc_simms_falconsjets_251126.jpg
NFL Week 13 Preview: Falcons vs. Jets
nbc_simms_saintsdolphins_251126.jpg
NFL Week 13 Preview: Saints vs. Dolphins

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Zane Gonzalez named the NFC special teams player of the week

  
Published November 26, 2025 12:22 PM

The third time may be the charm for the Falcons at kicker this season.

Zane Gonzalez followed Younghoe Koo and Parker Romo in the role for Atlanta and the Falcons were happy to have him against the Saints last Sunday. Gonzalez made three field goals in the first half to help the Falcons build a nine-point halftime lead that they turned into a 24-10 win.

The victory snapped a five-game losing streak for Atlanta and earned Gonzalez the NFC special teams player of the week honors on Wednesday.

Gonzalez also kicked an extra point in last Sunday’s win and he’s 6-of-6 on both field goals and extra points since signing with the Falcons.