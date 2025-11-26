Zane Gonzalez named the NFC special teams player of the week

The third time may be the charm for the Falcons at kicker this season.

Zane Gonzalez followed Younghoe Koo and Parker Romo in the role for Atlanta and the Falcons were happy to have him against the Saints last Sunday. Gonzalez made three field goals in the first half to help the Falcons build a nine-point halftime lead that they turned into a 24-10 win.

The victory snapped a five-game losing streak for Atlanta and earned Gonzalez the NFC special teams player of the week honors on Wednesday.

Gonzalez also kicked an extra point in last Sunday’s win and he’s 6-of-6 on both field goals and extra points since signing with the Falcons.