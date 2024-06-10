 Skip navigation
Zaven Collins on Cardinals not picking up 2025 option: It’s a business, nothing big about it

  
Published June 10, 2024 01:14 PM

Linebacker Zaven Collins was hoping the Cardinals would pick up their fifth-year option on his contract this offseason, but the team opted not to do so.

The option came with a $13 million guaranteed salary for the 2025 season and it would have been a clear sign that the Cardinals view Collins as an important piece of their future, so it’s not hard to understand why Collins hoped to have the option picked up. He insists that the team’s decision is not going to impact how he prepares for the season, however.

“We were both straight up with each other,” Collins said, via the team’s website. “I told the staff I’m old school, straight up dude. That’s how it is. I know it’s a business. There is nothing big about it. We’re just going to go in, show up to work every single day and I’ve shown up every single day, work every day. Still leading the room like I’ve always done, still coaching guys who are messing up, and take coaching from the guys when I mess up.”

Collins held onto his starting job for the Cardinals after last season’s coaching change and he has recorded 141 tackles, 5.5 sacks, two interceptions, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery over the last two seasons. What he’s able to add to those totals this year will likely play a significant role in whether it’s his last year in Arizona.