Zay Flowers has “no limits” from knee injury, Ravens want to get him the ball more

Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers missed the team’s playoff action with a knee injury, but he avoided surgery this offseason and is on track to be back in his familiar place in the offense come the start of the 2025 season.

Flowers has been practicing at the team’s OTAs and said on Tuesday that he is working with “no limits” at this point in the offseason. The return of a healthy Flowers has offensive coordinator Todd Monken thinking about ways to use him more often this year.

“We’ve just got to get him the ball more,” Monken said, via the team’s website. “He’s an unbelievable football player. He’s not only an outside receiver that has elite route-running skills, but he’s unbelievable with the ball in his hands. So you have a guy that really plays two spots. I’m not sure he can use that in his contract negotiations. But I’m just saying you can use him in a variety of roles to get him the ball, which allows your volume to go up. He’s a volume catch guy. You can use him in novelty screens, getting him the ball down the field. I expect him to take another leap. When you make it to the Pro Bowl, or you’re an All-Pro, you’re pretty good.”

Monken mentioned Flowers’s contract and the wideout will be eligible for an extension for the first time after the 2025 season. If Monken does increase his usage and he stays healthy, it will be an effective negotiating point for the 2023 first-round pick.