Zay Flowers: I’m not focused on contract, but don’t want to leave Baltimore

The Seahawks set a new standard for the wide receiver market when they signed Jaxon Smith-Njigba to a contract extension last month and one of the players who could be impacted by the deal is Ravens wideout Zay Flowers.

Flowers was selected a couple of picks after Smith-Njigba in the first round of the 2023 draft and is also eligible for a contract extension this offseason. On Wednesday, Flowers offered congratulations to the Seahawks receiver while saying that he isn’t “really paying attention” to his own contract as he prefers to focus on football while his agents work on the business side of things.

Flowers did add that he’s not looking to play anywhere but Baltimore.

“I don’t want to go nowhere else,” Flowers said, via the team’s website.

The Ravens can exercise their fifth-year option on Flowers’ contract, which would set him up to make $27.298 million for the 2027 season. That will likely happen if the two sides can’t agree to a longer deal before the option deadline on May 1.