Zay Flowers on Lamar Jackson: He wants to finish; he wants a ring

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has skipped most of the voluntary offseason workouts during his eight-year NFL career. He showed up on Day 1 of the Jesse Minter era, though.

Wide receiver Zay Flowers said on Wednesday that he believes the two-time NFL MVP is more motivated than ever.

“He’s always ready. . . . He’s even more ready this year,” Flowers said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN. “He’s excited about the coaching staff. He’s excited about getting to work with [new offensive coordinator] Declan [Doyle]. So yeah, he’s ready to go. He wants to finish. He wants to get a ring.”

Other team leaders, including Derrick Henry, Kyle Hamilton and Roquan Smith, were also present for the start of the strength and conditioning work this week.

The Ravens have not reached the Super Bowl since 2012, getting as close as the AFC Championship Game in 2023. Jackson is 76-31 in the regular season but only 3-5 in the postseason.

“It doesn’t matter who it is, you are going to have a window, and you have to just seize your opportunity,” Flowers said. “And this is our window, I feel like.”

The Ravens were 6-7 with Jackson as the starter in 2025, his first losing season, and the team missed the playoffs for the first time since 2022. The Ravens fired John Harbaugh after 18 seasons, replacing him with Minter, and giving Jackson and the team a fresh start.