How draft can be nerve-racking for current players
PFT Draft: Best NFL backfields
Rice adds alleged assault to offseason issues

Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
How draft can be nerve-racking for current players
PFT Draft: Best NFL backfields
Rice adds alleged assault to offseason issues

Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Zay Jones moves on to Cowboys visit

  
Published May 8, 2024 10:17 AM

Wide receiver Zay Jones is moving on to another free agent visit on Wednesday and this one will take him back to where he started his life.

Jones was born in Dallas while his father Robert was playing linebacker for the Cowboys and Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report reports that the wideout will be meeting with the team. The elder Jones won three Super Bowls during his time in Dallas and then spent time in St. Louis, Miami, and Washington.

The Cowboys have CeeDee Lamb, Brandin Cooks, Jalen Tolbert, KaVontae Turpin, and sixth-round pick Ryan Flournoy on the receiver depth chart at the moment.

Jones has also visited with the Titans and Cardinals since being released by the Jaguars after the draft, although the Titans struck a deal with Tyler Boyd on Tuesday and that would seem to take Jones out of the mix in Tennessee.