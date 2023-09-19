Zonovan Knight to sign to Lions 53-man roster

Lions running back David Montgomery suffered a thigh injury in Sunday’s loss to the Seahawks and the team is adding another back to their 53-man roster this week.

Agent Mike McCartney announced that his client Zonovan Knight is being signed off of the team’s practice squad. Knight signed to the practice squad after getting cut by the Jets at the end of the summer.

Knight played seven games and made four starts for the Jets last season. He had 85 catches for 300 yards and a touchdown to go with 13 catches for 100 yards in those appearances.

Montgomery said on Sunday that he expects to miss a couple of weeks with the injury, but head coach Dan Campbell called him day-to-day on Monday. First-round pick Jahmyr Gibbs is also on hand in the backfield.