 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs
UPDATED Week 17 Fantasy Football Defense (DST) Rankings and Streamers
Lamar Jackson
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 17 of 2023 season
Cale Yarborough
NASCAR community mourns passing of Cale Yarborough

Top Clips

Kyren_Williams.jpg
NFL Week 17 Pick-Up Lines: Williams to roll
ffhh_lastcall_231231.jpg
2023 fantasy football season trivia
nbc_pl_seasonawards_v2_231231.jpg
Palmer, Salah headline PL mid-season awards

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs
UPDATED Week 17 Fantasy Football Defense (DST) Rankings and Streamers
Lamar Jackson
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 17 of 2023 season
Cale Yarborough
NASCAR community mourns passing of Cale Yarborough

Top Clips

Kyren_Williams.jpg
NFL Week 17 Pick-Up Lines: Williams to roll
ffhh_lastcall_231231.jpg
2023 fantasy football season trivia
nbc_pl_seasonawards_v2_231231.jpg
Palmer, Salah headline PL mid-season awards

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Girard set to return for Avalanche after getting care from the player assistance program

  
Published December 30, 2023 10:34 PM
NHL: Colorado Avalanche at Los Angeles Kings

Oct 11, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Colorado Avalanche defenseman Samuel Girard (49) controls the puck against the Los Angeles Kings during the first period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

DENVER — Samuel Girard is set to make his return for the Colorado Avalanche after receiving care from the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program.

Girard said he’ll play Sunday at home against San Jose in his first game since Nov. 18. He entered the program on Nov. 24, citing anxiety and depression leading to alcohol abuse as the reason for seeking help.

The league and Players’ Association said on Dec. 22 that Girard had entered the follow-up care phase of the joint program and was cleared to resume practicing. Playing is the next step.

Girard said Saturday he “obviously needed that” and thanked everyone for their support.

“I’m excited I did it, and I’m very excited to be back,” he said. “I’m a new person. ... I feel more alive instead of hiding all this stuff in my head and my body, as well. It just feels good.”

The 25-year-old Girard, from Roberval, Quebec, is in his seventh full NHL season. He broke his sternum midway through Colorado’s Stanley Cup run in 2022.