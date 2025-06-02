Lightning sign Yanni Gourde to a 6-year contract worth nearly $14M

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning are keeping Yanni Gourde around for the long term, signing the two-time Stanley Cup champion to a six-year contract worth just under $14 million.

General manager Julien BriseBois announced the deal. Gourde will count $2.33 million against the salary cap through the 2030-31 NHL season.

The Lightning reacquired the 33-year-old center ahead of the trade deadline in March. BriseBois at the time expressed confidence in getting Gourde signed after sending a couple of conditional first-round picks and more to Seattle for him and Oliver Bjorkstrand.

Gourde helped Tampa Bay win back-to-back titles in 2020 and ’21, also after joining at the deadline. The Kraken took him in the expansion draft prior to their inaugural season.