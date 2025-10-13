 Skip navigation
Montreal Canadiens sign 2025 rookie of the year Lane Hutson to 8-year, $70.8M contract extension

  
Published October 13, 2025 01:06 PM
Ramifications of 'devastating' Barkov injury
September 29, 2025 01:12 PM
The Dan La Batard Show with Stugotz discusses the Aleksander Barkov injury and the effect on the Florida Panthers NHL season and playoffs.

MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens signed last season’s NHL rookie of the year, defenseman Lane Hutson, to an eight-year, $70.8 million contract extension.

The extension kicks in for the 2026-27 season after Hutson’s rookie contract expires and runs through 2033-34. The 21-year-old is from Michigan and was selected in the second round of the 2022 draft out of Boston University.

In his first full NHL season, Hutson set a franchise single-season rookie record with 66 points and tied the franchise mark with a team-leading 60 assists. He led all rookies in points as well as 26 power-play points and by averaging 22 minutes and 44 seconds of ice time over 82 games.

Hutson played a role in helping the young, rebuilding Canadiens qualify for the playoffs last season for the first time in four years.

He became the Canadiens’ seventh player to win the Calder Trophy and first since goalie Ken Dryden in 1971-72.