Philadelphia Flyers to buy out remainder of Cam Atkinson's contract

  
Published June 28, 2024 01:00 PM
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Flyers announced that they will buy out the remainder of forward Cam Atkinson’s contract.

Atkinson was signed through 2025. He was with the Flyers for three years and posted 36 goals and 42 assists in 143 regular-season games.

In 2021-22, he was awarded the team’s Bobby Clarke Trophy for Most Valuable Player and the Yanick Dupre Class Memorial Award. He missed the 2022-23 season with a neck injury.

Flyers general manager Daniel Briere said it was a tough decision.

“Throughout his time with the Flyers, Cam has displayed an incredible work ethic and level of professionalism that is a true credit to him as a player and person,” Briere said. “I’ve witnessed firsthand the amount of effort, dedication, and perseverance he went through during an incredibly tough rehabilitation process in order to come back and be a leader for our team on and off the ice.”

Atkinson spent the first 10 years of his career with Columbus.