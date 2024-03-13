 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Mississippi at Tennessee
Ole Miss basketball coach Chris Beard agrees to a new contract
NASCAR Cup Series Verizon 200 at the Brickyard
Kamui Kobayashi returning to 23XI Racing at COTA
Tennis: BNP Paribas Open-Day 9
Carlos Alcaraz advances to quarterfinals at Indian Wells. Jannik Sinner wins 18th straight match

Top Clips

nbc_imsa_porschethetracks_240308.jpg
IMSA 2024: A series defined by ‘demanding’ tracks
nbc_golf_taylorwalkandtalk_240313.jpg
Taylor outlines best strategy on No. 2 at Players
nbc_golf_nickdunlapintv_240313.jpg
Dunlap still pinching himself at his first Players

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Mississippi at Tennessee
Ole Miss basketball coach Chris Beard agrees to a new contract
NASCAR Cup Series Verizon 200 at the Brickyard
Kamui Kobayashi returning to 23XI Racing at COTA
Tennis: BNP Paribas Open-Day 9
Carlos Alcaraz advances to quarterfinals at Indian Wells. Jannik Sinner wins 18th straight match

Top Clips

nbc_imsa_porschethetracks_240308.jpg
IMSA 2024: A series defined by ‘demanding’ tracks
nbc_golf_taylorwalkandtalk_240313.jpg
Taylor outlines best strategy on No. 2 at Players
nbc_golf_nickdunlapintv_240313.jpg
Dunlap still pinching himself at his first Players

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Rangers’ Matt Rempe suspended 4 games for elbowing Devils’ Jonas Siegenthaler in the head

  
Published March 13, 2024 12:07 PM
NHL: Columbus Blue Jackets at New York Rangers

Feb 28, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers center Matt Rempe (73) takes a shot against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the second period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK (AP) New York Rangers forward Matt Rempe has been suspended four games for elbowing New Jersey Devils defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler in the head.

The NHL’s department of player safety announced the ban after a disciplinary hearing Tuesday, handing the well-known rookie his first suspension 10 games into his career.

Rempe, 21, had taken the league by storm by fighting four times since being called up from the minors. He delivered a couple of borderline hits, and that rough play combined with fisticuffs gave him 54 penalty minutes - just below his total ice time of 56:28.

Then came the hit on Siegenthaler on Monday night, which drew a five-minute major and a game misconduct. The league, in a video explaining its rationale for suspending four games, said Rempe flared his left elbow up and out in dangerous fashion in order to make contact rather than missing completely.

Siegenthaler was injured on the play and did not return.

Rempe forfeits $17,083 in salary as part of the suspension. He’ll miss games at Carolina, Tampa Bay and Pittsburgh and at home against the New York Islanders before being eligible to come back March 19 against Winnipeg.

---

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl