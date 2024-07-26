 Skip navigation
Alex Cobb
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Cobb's Return
SuperMotocross parent company, Feld Entertainment names new leadership
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Snoop Dogg carries Olympic torch before Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony

Top Clips

Tucker: Prescott's deal hinges on playoff success
Hill: Team USA embracing pressure at Olympics
USWNT face 'tough test' against Germany

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony live coverage: Highlights, celebrities, analysis, more

Follow along live for all of the sights and sounds of the Opening Ceremony in Paris.

 • Live Updates
 ⦁ 
Updated 
2024 Paris Olympic Opening Ceremony Seine River

2024 Paris Olympic Opening Ceremony Seine River

AP

The wait for the 2024 Paris Olympics is over!

While competition has already begun in Paris, the official kickoff for the Games starts today along the Seine River during the Opening Ceremony.

Stay here for live updates of this historical opening to the Olympics.

Updates
How to watch the Opening Ceremony

For information on how to watch the entire Opening Ceremony, click here.

Viewers can watch on Peacock here.

The rain has stopped just in time!
GOAT sighting

Serena Williams takes the red carpet.
Getting ready for the Opening Ceremony

With less than 30 minutes until the start of the Opening Ceremony, it’s important to note the firsts that we are about to experience.

This ceremony marks the first time ever that an Opening Ceremony is not being held in a stadium. This is also the first time that an Opening Ceremony is open to hundreds of thousands of spectators.

From the Pont d’Austerlitz to the Trocadero, athletes will cross Paris from east to west, passing numerous monuments along the way.

LeBron and Coco are ready to go

A moment for the flag bearer fit!

LeBron James and Coco Gauff are the flagbearers for the U.S. in the Opening Ceremony.

James, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, becomes the third basketball player to lead the U.S. delegation. Dawn Staley and Sue Bird were the flag bearers at the 2004 Athens Games and 2021 Tokyo Games, respectively.

Olympic rookie Gauff is the first tennis player to be a U.S. flag bearer. At 20 years old, she is also the youngest American ever to hold the honor.

Snoop Dogg ready for Opening Ceremony

Snoop Dogg, always the fashion expert, is ready for the Opening Ceremony!
Fast facts

As we prepare for the Opening Ceremony to start, here are some fast facts:

- 85 boats

- 320,000 spectators

- 200 rehearsal days

- 205 delegations

- 6,800 attending athletes

- 71 giant screens, 1,000 loudspeakers and 100+ cameras

- 1,800 costumes

- 3.7 mile route

Now that we know what to expect from the upcoming spectacle, who but these three to tell us what to expect at the Opening Ceremony?
A trip along the Seine

We are just over an hour out from the Opening Ceremony so let’s familiarize ourselves with the parade route along the Seine!