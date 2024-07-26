2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony live coverage: Highlights, celebrities, analysis, more
Follow along live for all of the sights and sounds of the Opening Ceremony in Paris.
The wait for the 2024 Paris Olympics is over!
While competition has already begun in Paris, the official kickoff for the Games starts today along the Seine River during the Opening Ceremony.
Stay here for live updates of this historical opening to the Olympics.
Serena Williams takes the red carpet.
"I don't know if it's fun or if I'm a little jealous!" 😅— NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) July 26, 2024
Serena Williams on enjoying the #ParisOlympics despite no longer being a competitor.
📺 #ParisOlympics Opening Ceremony on NBC and Peacock pic.twitter.com/DLWoHJ1ppY
With less than 30 minutes until the start of the Opening Ceremony, it’s important to note the firsts that we are about to experience.
This ceremony marks the first time ever that an Opening Ceremony is not being held in a stadium. This is also the first time that an Opening Ceremony is open to hundreds of thousands of spectators.
From the Pont d’Austerlitz to the Trocadero, athletes will cross Paris from east to west, passing numerous monuments along the way.
A moment for the flag bearer fit!
The king in his white coat! 👑😮💨 #ParisOlympics2024— NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) July 26, 2024
📸: @usabasketball pic.twitter.com/vWixhvZJ6Z
LeBron James and Coco Gauff are the flagbearers for the U.S. in the Opening Ceremony.
James, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, becomes the third basketball player to lead the U.S. delegation. Dawn Staley and Sue Bird were the flag bearers at the 2004 Athens Games and 2021 Tokyo Games, respectively.
Olympic rookie Gauff is the first tennis player to be a U.S. flag bearer. At 20 years old, she is also the youngest American ever to hold the honor.
Our flag bearers are ready 🇺🇸— Team USA (@TeamUSA) July 26, 2024
📺: @NBCOlympics & @peacock#ParisOlympics | #OpeningCeremony pic.twitter.com/xyJIz2w7Aa
Snoop Dogg, always the fashion expert, is ready for the Opening Ceremony!
"I'm trying to camouflage." - Snoop Dogg— NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) July 26, 2024
Snoop's ready for the #ParisOlympics Opening Ceremony on NBC and Peacock. pic.twitter.com/gbKn7Zwrex
As we prepare for the Opening Ceremony to start, here are some fast facts:
- 85 boats
- 320,000 spectators
- 200 rehearsal days
- 205 delegations
- 6,800 attending athletes
- 71 giant screens, 1,000 loudspeakers and 100+ cameras
- 1,800 costumes
- 3.7 mile route
Now that we know what to expect from the upcoming spectacle, who but these three to tell us what to expect at the Opening Ceremony?
Mike Tirico, Kelly Clarkson and Peyton Manning kick it off from Paris! 🤩— NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) July 26, 2024
📺 #ParisOlympics Opening Ceremony on NBC and Peacock pic.twitter.com/6ufzfbNtf7
We are just over an hour out from the Opening Ceremony so let’s familiarize ourselves with the parade route along the Seine!
A trip through the heart of the City of Light.— NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) July 26, 2024
Here's a look at the parade route for the #ParisOlympics Opening Ceremony. 🚤
📺 #ParisOlympics Opening Ceremony on NBC and Peacock pic.twitter.com/o8wh9dmwof