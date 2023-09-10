 Skip navigation
2023 Ironman World Championships Results

  
Published September 10, 2023 09:08 AM
IRONMAN World Championship

KAILUA KONA, HAWAII - OCTOBER 08: Sam Laidlow of France runs to the finish line to finish second during the IRONMAN World Championships on October 08, 2022 in Kailua Kona, Hawaii. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images for IRONMAN)

Getty Images for IRONMAN

2023 Ironman Men’s World Championship results from Nice, France. The women’s race is Oct. 14 in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.

Men
1. Sam Laidlow (FRA) — 8:06:22
2. Patrick Lange (GER) — 8:10:17
3. Magnus Ditlev (DEN) — 8:11:43
4. Rudy von Berg (USA) — 8:12:57
5. Leon Chevalier (FRA) — 8:15:07
6. Arthur Horseau (FRA) — 8:18:36
7. Bradley Weiss (RSA) — 8:20:54
8. Gregory Barnaby (ITA) — 8:21:15
9. Robert Wilkowiecki (POL) — 8:21:23
10. Clement Mignon (FRA) — 8:24:10
14. Cameron Wurf (AUS) — 8:30:42
24. Jan Frodeno (GER) — 8:48:42

Laidlow, last year’s runner-up, became at 24 years old the youngest men’s world champion, breaking the record set by American Scott Tinley in 1982 (25 years).

Laidlow became the first French man or woman to win an Ironman world title and the 10th consecutive European man to win.

Frodeno, 42 and a three-time world champ, announced beforehand that it will be his final Ironman World Championship. Frodeno won the 2008 Olympic triathlon (32 miles) before moving up to the Ironman distance (140.7 miles) and becoming the first person to pair Olympic and Ironman world titles.

Norwegians Gustav Iden and Kristian Blummenfelt, who won the last two world titles, did not compete in Nice. They are expected to move down in distance for the 2024 Olympic triathlon. Blummenfelt won Tokyo Olympic gold.

Women
Oct. 14 in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii