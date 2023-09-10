2023 Ironman World Championships Results

2023 Ironman Men’s World Championship results from Nice, France. The women’s race is Oct. 14 in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.

Men

1. Sam Laidlow (FRA) — 8:06:22

2. Patrick Lange (GER) — 8:10:17

3. Magnus Ditlev (DEN) — 8:11:43

4. Rudy von Berg (USA) — 8:12:57

5. Leon Chevalier (FRA) — 8:15:07

6. Arthur Horseau (FRA) — 8:18:36

7. Bradley Weiss (RSA) — 8:20:54

8. Gregory Barnaby (ITA) — 8:21:15

9. Robert Wilkowiecki (POL) — 8:21:23

10. Clement Mignon (FRA) — 8:24:10

14. Cameron Wurf (AUS) — 8:30:42

24. Jan Frodeno (GER) — 8:48:42

Laidlow, last year’s runner-up, became at 24 years old the youngest men’s world champion, breaking the record set by American Scott Tinley in 1982 (25 years).

Laidlow became the first French man or woman to win an Ironman world title and the 10th consecutive European man to win.

Frodeno, 42 and a three-time world champ, announced beforehand that it will be his final Ironman World Championship. Frodeno won the 2008 Olympic triathlon (32 miles) before moving up to the Ironman distance (140.7 miles) and becoming the first person to pair Olympic and Ironman world titles.

Norwegians Gustav Iden and Kristian Blummenfelt, who won the last two world titles, did not compete in Nice. They are expected to move down in distance for the 2024 Olympic triathlon. Blummenfelt won Tokyo Olympic gold.