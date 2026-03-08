Gretchen Walsh now has 10 fastest 100m butterfly times in history

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

PGA: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard - Third Round
Daniel Berger keeps the lead as enough rain takes the teeth out of Bay Hill
SX 2026 Rd 08 Daytona 450 Hunter Lawrence 01.jpg
Hunter Lawrence wins Indy Triple Crown feature on a tie-breaker with Eli Tomac
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NCAA Basketball: Florida at Kentucky
No. 5 Florida beats Kentucky 84-77 to finish regular season with 11-game win streak

Top Clips

nbc_wbb_denisedillionintv_260307.jpg
Dillon: Bascoe is ‘just scratching the surface’
Highlights: Villanova trounces Providence
nbc_wbb_jasminebascoeintv_260307.jpg
Bascoe emphasizes Villanova’s ‘belief’ after win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

PGA: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard - Third Round
Daniel Berger keeps the lead as enough rain takes the teeth out of Bay Hill
SX 2026 Rd 08 Daytona 450 Hunter Lawrence 01.jpg
Hunter Lawrence wins Indy Triple Crown feature on a tie-breaker with Eli Tomac
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NCAA Basketball: Florida at Kentucky
No. 5 Florida beats Kentucky 84-77 to finish regular season with 11-game win streak

Top Clips

nbc_wbb_denisedillionintv_260307.jpg
Dillon: Bascoe is ‘just scratching the surface’
Highlights: Villanova trounces Providence
nbc_wbb_jasminebascoeintv_260307.jpg
Bascoe emphasizes Villanova’s ‘belief’ after win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Gretchen Walsh now has 10 fastest 100m butterfly times in history

  
Published March 7, 2026 08:45 PM

Gretchen Walsh swam the sixth-fastest 100m butterfly in history and now owns the 10 fastest times ever in the event, all recorded in the last two years.

Walsh clocked 55.20 seconds to win on the last day of the Tyr Pro Series stop in Westmont, Illinois, on Saturday. Race video is here.

Walsh broke the world record at the 2024 Olympic Trials, then twice in one day in prelims and finals at a Pro Series meet on May 3, 2025. In total, she has lowered it from 55.48 (Swede Sarah Sjostrom’s previous record from the 2016 Olympics) to 54.60.

Walsh took silver in the 100m fly behind countrywoman Torri Huske in her Olympic debut in 2024, then won her first individual long-course world title in the event in 2025.

SWIMMING: Results

The next Pro Series stop is in Sacramento, California, from May 20-23.

U.S. swimmers are preparing for the major international meet of 2026, the Pan Pacific Championships in August in Irvine, California, for nations outside Europe. Europe has its own continental championships meet in August.

The U.S. roster for Pan Pacs was already determined by results in 2025 meets.

Soccer: SheBelieves Cup-USA at Australia
Michael Phelps gives World Baseball Classic pep talk to Team USA
Michael Phelps had a clear message, U.S. manager Mark DeRosa said.