Gretchen Walsh now has 10 fastest 100m butterfly times in history

Gretchen Walsh swam the sixth-fastest 100m butterfly in history and now owns the 10 fastest times ever in the event, all recorded in the last two years.

Walsh clocked 55.20 seconds to win on the last day of the Tyr Pro Series stop in Westmont, Illinois, on Saturday. Race video is here.

Walsh broke the world record at the 2024 Olympic Trials, then twice in one day in prelims and finals at a Pro Series meet on May 3, 2025. In total, she has lowered it from 55.48 (Swede Sarah Sjostrom’s previous record from the 2016 Olympics) to 54.60.

Walsh took silver in the 100m fly behind countrywoman Torri Huske in her Olympic debut in 2024, then won her first individual long-course world title in the event in 2025.

SWIMMING: Results

The next Pro Series stop is in Sacramento, California, from May 20-23.

U.S. swimmers are preparing for the major international meet of 2026, the Pan Pacific Championships in August in Irvine, California, for nations outside Europe. Europe has its own continental championships meet in August.

The U.S. roster for Pan Pacs was already determined by results in 2025 meets.