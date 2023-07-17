 Skip navigation
2023 World Swimming Championships broadcast schedule

  
Published July 17, 2023 01:53 PM

Every session of the world swimming championships airs live on Peacock, starting Saturday night from Fukuoka, Japan.

Katie Ledecky, who owns a female record 22 world championships medals, is one shy of Michael Phelps’ record 15 individual world titles.

Her first race may be the most anticipated event of the meet — the 400m freestyle. The final on Sunday morning (Eastern time) could include the last three world record holders — current record holder Summer McIntosh, a 16-year-old Canadian, Olympic gold medalist Ariarne Titmus of Australia and Ledecky, the reigning world champ.

The last time the last three world record holders in an Olympic program event met in the final of a major international meet was the 2012 Olympic men’s 100m breaststroke (Brendan Hansen, Kosuke Kitajima, Brenton Rickard).

Ledecky is also slated to race the 800m and 1500m freestyles, where she is an overwhelming favorite, plus the 4x200m free relay.

The marquee men’s event is the 400m individual medley, also on the first day on Sunday. Frenchman Léon Marchand could take aim at Phelps’ last remaining individual world record.

Last year, Marchand, a 21-year-old who trains under Phelps’ career-long coach Bob Bowman, swam the second-fastest time in history. The men’s 400m IM is the longest-standing world record in an Olympic swimming event.

Other headliners include American Bobby Finke, who swept the Olympic 800m and 1500m frees, Romanian David Popovici, who swept the 100m and 200m frees at last year’s worlds and Swede Sarah Sjöström, who owns 19 individual world medals, one shy of Phelps’ record.

Peacock also airs coverage of the other disciplines at aquatics worlds, including artistic swimming, diving and water polo. A full broadcast schedule is here.

All events not on Peacock air live on the World Aquatics streaming page linked here.

2023 World Swimming Championships Broadcast Schedule on Peacock

DateEventTime (ET)
Sat., July 22Prelims Day 19:30 p.m.-2 a.m.
Sun., July 23Finals Day 17-9:35 a.m.
Prelims Day 29:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.
Mon., July 24Finals Day 27-9:05 a.m.
Prelims Day 39:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.
Tue., July 25Finals Day 37-9:20 a.m.
Prelims Day 49:30 p.m.-12:45 a.m.
Wed., July 26Finals Day 47-9:30 a.m.
Prelims Day 59:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.
Thu., July 27Finals Day 57-9:30 a.m.
Prelims Day 69:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.
Fri., July 28Finals Day 67-9:25 a.m.
Prelims Day 79:30 p.m.-12:45 a.m.
Sat., July 29Finals Day 77-9:30 a.m.
Prelims Day 89:30 p.m.-12:45 a.m.
Sun., July 30Finals Day 86:45-9:45 a.m.
Highlight Show5-6 p.m.**
Sat., Aug. 5Highlight Show1:30-3 p.m.**

**Encore coverage on NBC