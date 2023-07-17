Every session of the world swimming championships airs live on Peacock, starting Saturday night from Fukuoka, Japan.

Katie Ledecky, who owns a female record 22 world championships medals, is one shy of Michael Phelps’ record 15 individual world titles.

Her first race may be the most anticipated event of the meet — the 400m freestyle. The final on Sunday morning (Eastern time) could include the last three world record holders — current record holder Summer McIntosh, a 16-year-old Canadian, Olympic gold medalist Ariarne Titmus of Australia and Ledecky, the reigning world champ.

The last time the last three world record holders in an Olympic program event met in the final of a major international meet was the 2012 Olympic men’s 100m breaststroke (Brendan Hansen, Kosuke Kitajima, Brenton Rickard).

Ledecky is also slated to race the 800m and 1500m freestyles, where she is an overwhelming favorite, plus the 4x200m free relay.

The marquee men’s event is the 400m individual medley, also on the first day on Sunday. Frenchman Léon Marchand could take aim at Phelps’ last remaining individual world record.

Last year, Marchand, a 21-year-old who trains under Phelps’ career-long coach Bob Bowman, swam the second-fastest time in history. The men’s 400m IM is the longest-standing world record in an Olympic swimming event.

Other headliners include American Bobby Finke, who swept the Olympic 800m and 1500m frees, Romanian David Popovici, who swept the 100m and 200m frees at last year’s worlds and Swede Sarah Sjöström, who owns 19 individual world medals, one shy of Phelps’ record.

Peacock also airs coverage of the other disciplines at aquatics worlds, including artistic swimming, diving and water polo. A full broadcast schedule is here.

All events not on Peacock air live on the World Aquatics streaming page linked here.

2023 World Swimming Championships Broadcast Schedule on Peacock

Date Event Time (ET) Sat., July 22 Prelims Day 1 9:30 p.m.-2 a.m. Sun., July 23 Finals Day 1 7-9:35 a.m. Prelims Day 2 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Mon., July 24 Finals Day 2 7-9:05 a.m. Prelims Day 3 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Tue., July 25 Finals Day 3 7-9:20 a.m. Prelims Day 4 9:30 p.m.-12:45 a.m. Wed., July 26 Finals Day 4 7-9:30 a.m. Prelims Day 5 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Thu., July 27 Finals Day 5 7-9:30 a.m. Prelims Day 6 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Fri., July 28 Finals Day 6 7-9:25 a.m. Prelims Day 7 9:30 p.m.-12:45 a.m. Sat., July 29 Finals Day 7 7-9:30 a.m. Prelims Day 8 9:30 p.m.-12:45 a.m. Sun., July 30 Finals Day 8 6:45-9:45 a.m. Highlight Show 5-6 p.m.** Sat., Aug. 5 Highlight Show 1:30-3 p.m.**

**Encore coverage on NBC