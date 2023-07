2023 World Aquatics Championships broadcast schedule

Peacock airs daily live coverage of the world aquatics championships starting Friday from Fukuoka, Japan.

Coverage begins with open-water swimming on Friday and Saturday nights (Eastern time), plus diving finals from Friday through July 22.

That’s followed by swimming, both preliminary heats sessions and semifinals and finals sessions, from July 22-30.

All of the U.S. men’s and women’s group water polo matches, plus the semifinals and finals, also air live on Peacock. Plus, artistic swimming duet and team free finals.

The championships have 2024 Olympic ramifications. The medalists in the men’s and women’s open-water 10km qualify directly into the Olympics, meaning it could produce the first person to make the U.S. Olympic team in any sport.

In diving, the top 12 finishers per individual event and top three teams per synchronized event qualify Olympic quota spots for their nation.

The finalists in men’s and women’s water polo qualify their nations for the Olympics. As in diving, there are more Olympic qualifying competitions later this year and next year.

In swimming, 22-time world medalist Katie Ledecky is one individual title shy of Michael Phelps’ record 15. She’s slated to race the 400m, 800m and 1500m freestyles, plus the 4x200m free relay, a year after winning all of those events at worlds.

The women’s 400m free is among the most anticipated events, with Olympic champion Ariarne Titmus returning to worlds after passing on last year’s meet to focus on the Commonwealth Games. Plus, 16-year-old Canadian Summer McIntosh, who broke the world record on March 28.

In the men’s events, Frenchman Léon Marchand could take aim at Michael Phelps’ last remaining individual world record in the 400m individual medley. Last year, Marchand, a 21-year-old who trains under Phelps’ career-long coach Bob Bowman, swam the second-fastest time in history. The men’s 400m IM is the longest-standing world record in an Olympic swimming event.

2023 World Aquatics Championships Broadcast Schedule on Peacock



Date Event Time Friday, July 14 Open-Water 10km Women Final 7-9:30 p.m. 10m Platform Synchro Mixed Final 11:30 p.m.-1:15 a.m. Saturday, July 15 1m Springboard Women Final 2:30-4 a.m. 3m Springboard Synchro Men Final 5-6:45 a.m. Open-Water 10km Men Final 6:45-9:30 p.m. Women’s Preliminary: USA vs. China (Water Polo) 8-9:15 p.m. Sunday, July 16 1m Springboard Men Final 1:30-3:15 a.m. 10m Platform Synchro Women Final 5-6:45 a.m. Men’s Preliminary: Kazakhstan vs. USA (Water Polo) 8-9:15 p.m. Monday, July 17 3m Springboard Synchro Women Final 2:30-4 a.m. 10m Platform Synchro Men Final 5-6:45 a.m. Tuesday, July 18 Women’s Preliminary: Australia vs. USA (Water Polo) 4:30-5:45 a.m. 3m/10m Team Event Final 5-6:45 a.m. Wednesday, July 19 10m Platform Women Final 5-6:45 a.m. Men’s Preliminary: USA vs. Australia (Water Polo) 7:30-8:45 a.m. Thursday, July 20 Women’s Preliminary: France vs. USA (Water Polo) 3-4:15 a.m. 3m Springboard Men Final 5-6:45 a.m. Duet Free Final (Artistic Swimming) 6:30-8 a.m. Friday, July 21 Men’s Preliminary: USA vs. Greece (Water Polo) 12:30-1:45 a.m. 3m Springboard Women Final 5-6:45 a.m. Team Free Final (Artistic Swimming) 6:30-8 a.m. Saturday, July 22 3m Springboard Synchro Mixed Final 2:30-4 a.m. 10m Platform Men Final 5:30-7:15 a.m. Swimming Prelims Day 1 9:30 p.m.-2 a.m. Sunday, July 23 Swimming Finals Day 1 7-9:35 a.m. Swimming Prelims Day 2 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Monday, July 24 Swimming Finals Day 2 7-9:05 a.m. Swimming Prelims Day 3 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 25 Swimming Finals Day 3 7-9:20 a.m. Swimming Prelims Day 4 9:30 p.m.-12:45 a.m. Wednesday, July 26 Women’s Water Polo Semifinal 1 4-5:15 a.m. Women’s Water Polo Semifinal 2 5:30-6:45 a.m. Swimming Finals Day 4 7-9:30 a.m. Swimming Prelims Day 5 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Thursday, July 27 Men’s Water Polo Semifinal 1 4-5:15 a.m. Men’s Water Polo Semifinal 2 5:30-6:45 a.m. Swimming Finals Day 5 7-9:30 a.m. Swimming Prelims Day 6 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Friday, July 28 Women’s Water Polo Final 5-6:15 a.m. Swimming Finals Day 6 7-9:25 a.m. Swimming Prelims Day 7 9:30 p.m.-12:45 a.m. Saturday, July 29 Men’s Water Polo Final 5-6:15 a.m. Swimming Finals Day 7 7-9:30 a.m. Swimming Prelims Day 8 9:30 p.m.-12:45 a.m. Sunday, July 30 Swimming Finals Day 8 6:45-9:45 a.m. Highlight Show 5-6 p.m.** Saturday, Aug. 5 Highlight Show 1-3 p.m.**

**Encore coverage on NBC