Diamond League scheduled to have most meets ever in 2024

  
2024 Diamond League

The Diamond League, track and field’s premier international circuit, is scheduled to have a record 15 meets in its 15th season in 2024.

The slate begins with two meets in China in April. Last year, the Diamond League originally scheduled 15 meets, but a stop in Shanghai was canceled.

The U.S. stop — the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon — returns to its late May spot after serving as the Diamond League Final this past season.

The series takes breaks in June for Olympic Trials and in July and August for the Paris Games.

2024 Diamond League/Outdoor Track and Field Schedule
April 20: Xiamen, China
April 27: Shanghai, China
May 10: Doha, Qatar
May 19: Rabat, Morocco
May 25: Eugene, Oregon
May 30: Oslo, Norway
June 2: Stockholm, Sweden
June 21-30: U.S. Olympic Trials, Eugene
July 7: Paris
July 12: Monaco
July 20: London
July 26-Aug. 11: Paris Olympics
Aug. 22: Lausanne, Switzerland
Aug. 25: Silesia, Poland
Aug. 29: Rome
Sept. 5: Zurich, Switzerland
Sept. 13-14: Brussels, Belgium (Diamond League Final)