Diamond League scheduled to have most meets ever in 2024

The Diamond League, track and field’s premier international circuit, is scheduled to have a record 15 meets in its 15th season in 2024.

The slate begins with two meets in China in April. Last year, the Diamond League originally scheduled 15 meets, but a stop in Shanghai was canceled.

The U.S. stop — the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon — returns to its late May spot after serving as the Diamond League Final this past season.

The series takes breaks in June for Olympic Trials and in July and August for the Paris Games.