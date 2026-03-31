 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Jim Nill
Dallas Stars give GM Jim Nill a 2-year contract extension before 5th playoff appearance in a row
Andrew Painter
Phillies’ prized pitching prospect Andrew Painter set for MLB debut following Tommy John surgery
Brad Underwood
Brad Underwood waited 26 years for a Division I job. Now in Year 39, he has Illinois in Final Four

Top Clips

nbc_roto_jordanaddison_260331.jpg
What is Addison’s fantasy value with Murray at QB?
nbc_dps_dpondanhurley_260331.jpg
Unpacking Hurley’s ‘wild’ moment with referee
nbc_dps_jimbonesmackayinterview_260331.jpg
Mackay discusses dynamic between Tour, LIV golfers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Jim Nill
Dallas Stars give GM Jim Nill a 2-year contract extension before 5th playoff appearance in a row
Andrew Painter
Phillies’ prized pitching prospect Andrew Painter set for MLB debut following Tommy John surgery
Brad Underwood
Brad Underwood waited 26 years for a Division I job. Now in Year 39, he has Illinois in Final Four

Top Clips

nbc_roto_jordanaddison_260331.jpg
What is Addison’s fantasy value with Murray at QB?
nbc_dps_dpondanhurley_260331.jpg
Unpacking Hurley’s ‘wild’ moment with referee
nbc_dps_jimbonesmackayinterview_260331.jpg
Mackay discusses dynamic between Tour, LIV golfers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

A’ja Wilson returns to USA Basketball camp in Phoenix during Final Four week

  
Published March 31, 2026 03:22 PM
'Big weight' off Shiffrin after successful 2026
March 30, 2026 07:00 PM
2026 World Cup Crystal Globe winner Mikaela Shiffrin talks with Cara Banks about her record-tying overall World Cup title, reflecting on her achievements from the season and more.

PHOENIX — Two-time Olympic gold medalist A’ja Wilson will take part in a USA Basketball training camp in Phoenix during the women’s Final Four.

This is the first time that Wilson will take part in a training camp since helping the U.S. win the gold medal at the 2024 Paris Games.

She’ll be joined by Olympic teammate Sabrina Ionescu.

There also will be a handful of players who just competed for the U.S. at the FIBA World Cup qualifier in San Juan, Puerto Rico — Monique Billings, Rae Burrell and Paige Bueckers. The U.S. went undefeated in that tournament and next will compete at the World Cup this September in Berlin.

Caitlin Clark, who made her national team debut in that World Cup qualifier event, was not in the camp.

Other WNBA players participating in the camp include Cameron Brink, Veronica Burton, Stefanie Dolson, Rickea Jackson, Azura Stevens, Brittney Sykes and Kayla Thornton. Dolson won a gold medal in 3-on-3 at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. Thornton will be making her USA debut.

Two-time Olympian Napheesa Collier will be at the camp, but unable to participate because she’s recovering from an injury she suffered at the end of the last WNBA season.

The WNBA group will be joined by a pair of college players with Vanderbilt’s Mikayla Blakes and Southern California’s JuJu Watkins. Watkins, who has been recovering from an ACL injury she suffered in last year’s March Madness, was at the USA camp at Duke in December.

USA coach Kara Lawson will lead the camp and be assisted on court by Nate Tibbetts, Natalie Nakase and Stephanie White. The trio were all part of the World Cup qualifying tournament. Shea Ralph and Niele Ivey also will serve as court coaches.

There will be a lot of rooting interest by the players for the Final Four with Wilson’s Gamecocks playing UConn. There are a bunch of Huskies alums with Bueckers, Dolson, Collier and Stevens. Billings starred at UCLA.