Olympians appear on America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League

  
Published February 21, 2024 04:10 PM
U.S. Olympians join AGT for shadow art performance
February 21, 2024 01:03 PM
Olympic medalists Jess Parratto, Andrew Capobianco, Adeline Gray, Helen Maroulis, and David Taylor stopped by 'AGT: Fantasy League' before David Taylor joined Shadow Ace to be a part of their hand shadow performance.

U.S. Olympic medalist wrestlers David Taylor, Adeline Gray and Helen Maroulis and divers Jessica Parratto and Andrew Capobianco were guests for the America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League season finale that aired Monday night.

Taylor, a Tokyo Olympic gold medalist, took part in one performance -- shadow art by contestant Shadow Ace.

Taylor, Gray and Maroulis are preparing for the U.S. Olympic Trials from April 19-20 at Penn State, where Taylor studied and still trains. Each must win their division to make the team for Paris.

Parratto and Capobianco’s diving trials are June 16-23 in Knoxville, Tennessee. Up to two divers per individual event, plus each winning synchronized pair, make the Olympic team.