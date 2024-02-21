Olympians appear on America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League

U.S. Olympic medalist wrestlers David Taylor, Adeline Gray and Helen Maroulis and divers Jessica Parratto and Andrew Capobianco were guests for the America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League season finale that aired Monday night.

Taylor, a Tokyo Olympic gold medalist, took part in one performance -- shadow art by contestant Shadow Ace.

Taylor, Gray and Maroulis are preparing for the U.S. Olympic Trials from April 19-20 at Penn State, where Taylor studied and still trains. Each must win their division to make the team for Paris.

Parratto and Capobianco’s diving trials are June 16-23 in Knoxville, Tennessee. Up to two divers per individual event, plus each winning synchronized pair, make the Olympic team.