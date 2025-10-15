 Skip navigation
Ariarne Titmus retires from swimming

  
Published October 15, 2025 06:23 PM

Ariarne Titmus, a five-time Olympic swimming gold medalist for Australia, announced her retirement from swimming.

“You’ve just turned 25 and the time feels right to step away from swimming,” was posted on her Instagram, along with an 11-minute interview video. “The pursuit was unrelenting and you gave it every skerrick of yourself. You walk away knowing every stone was turned, no regrets. You’re fulfilled, content and happy. What’s ahead for you is exciting. New goals, more time with the people you love most and the chance to wholeheartedly put yourself, not your sport first.”

Titmus won Olympic 200m and 400m freestyle titles in Tokyo, then earned gold in the 400m free and the 4x200m free relay at the Paris Games.

She was American Katie Ledecky’s primary rival for several years.

Titmus took a break from competition in 2025. She said earlier this year that she was at the “tail end” of her career and that the 2028 Los Angeles Games would be her last Olympics.

She has since decided her life outside of the pool is more important than continuing in competitive swimming.