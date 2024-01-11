2024 Australian Open Women’s Singles Draw

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek of Poland and American Coco Gauff, who won September’s U.S. Open at age 19, are in opposite halves of the Australian Open, which starts Sunday.

Swiatek, a 22-year-old with French Open and U.S. Open titles, regained the No. 1 ranking after winning November’s WTA Finals.

She goes into the Australian Open, where her best result was a semifinal in 2022, on an overall 16-match win streak dating to Oct. 1.

She can become the second active woman to reach five major singles titles after Venus Williams (who is not in the Australian Open field).

Gauff, who in September became the first U.S. teen to win a major since Serena Williams at the 1999 U.S. Open, won her lone Australian Open tune-up event in New Zealand last week.

Gauff, the No. 4 seed, could play two-time Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka in the round of 16. Osaka, returning from childbirth, plays No. 14 seed Caroline Garcia of France in the first round.

If seeds hold, Gauff would play No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, the defending champion, in the semifinals. Swiatek would play No. 3 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan in the other semi.

Gauff can become the youngest player to win multiple Slams since Maria Sharapova in 2006 and the youngest American to do so since Tracy Austin in 1981.

Another Australian Open storyline is the race for the four U.S. Olympic women’s singles spots.

Gauff, Jessica Pegula and Madison Keys (who will miss Australia with a shoulder injury) are in strong positions for the first three spots. The fourth spot is a tighter race currently led by Emma Navarro. The team will be drawn from the WTA Rankings after the French Open ends in early June.

