2024 Australian Open Men's Singles Draw

  
Published January 10, 2024 09:38 PM
Novak Djokovic Australian Open

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic kisses the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup trophy following his victory against Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas in the men’s singles final match on day fourteen of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 29, 2023. - -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE -- (Photo by Martin KEEP / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE -- (Photo by MARTIN KEEP/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

Novak Djokovic eyes a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam singles title, and a record-tying 11th title at the Australian Open, which begins Sunday in Melbourne.

Djokovic, the top seed, would not face No. 2 seed Carlos Alcaraz or No. 3 seed Daniil Medvedev until the Jan. 28 final.

He goes into the tournament on a 28-match Australian Open win streak dating to his last defeat in the round of 16 in 2018.

But Djokovic saw his overall 43-match win streak in the country of Australia snapped at the United Cup, his lone Australian Open tune-up, last week. Australian Alex de Minaur swept him, and Djokovic said he was affected by a wrist injury.

MORE: Australian Open Women’s Draw

In 2023, Djokovic swept the Australian Open, French Open and U.S. Open titles and was a set from winning the Wimbledon final against Alcaraz, just missing the first calendar Grand Slam in men’s singles since Australian Rod Laver in 1969.

Still, he tied and then broke Rafael Nadal’s record of 22 men’s Grand Slam singles titles, passed Serena Williams’ record of 23 Slam singles titles in the Open Era and tied Margaret Court’s record for major singles titles across all eras.

At this year’s Australian Open, Djokovic can break his tie with Court, who won 13 of her 24 titles before professionals were admitted to Slams and the Open Era began in 1968.

He can also tie Court’s record of 11 Australian Open singles titles, though seven of hers came before the Open Era and all of them came against largely Australian fields.

At 36 years old, Djokovic can pass Roger Federer to become the second-oldest player to win a Slam singles title in the Open Era. The record holder is Australian Ken Rosewall, who won the 1972 Australian Open at 37.

Nadal, likely in his final year before retirement, withdrew before the Australian Open due to a micro tear in a muscle.

Another storyline is the competition for the four U.S. Olympic men’s singles spots.

Ben Shelton, Taylor Fritz, Tommy Paul and Frances Tiafoe are the current top four in the race to Paris, with Sebastian Korda and Chris Eubanks not far behind Tiafoe. The team will be drawn from the ATP Rankings after the French Open in early June.

