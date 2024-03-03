Germany has most dominant bobsled world championships ever

Germany won 11 of the 12 medals at the world bobsled championships, completing the most dominant performance by one nation in the competition’s history on Sunday.

Francesco Friedrich drove a four-man sled to victory as part of a German medals sweep, one week after leading a German medals sweep of the two-man event on home ice in Winterberg.

Friedrich, a 33-year-old who plans to retire after the 2026 Olympics, extended his record to 14 world titles between two- and four-man events. Friedrich also won two- and four-man golds at the last two Olympics.

On Saturday, Lisa Buckwitz and Vanessa Mark led a German sweep of the two-woman medals, with Americans Kaysha Love and Azaria Hill placing fourth.

The only non-German bobsledder to win a medal at worlds was American Elana Meyers Taylor, who took monobob silver behind Laura Nolte last weekend.

Germany won the greatest percentage of medals in the history of bobsled worlds, which date to 1930.

Germany also had the other most dominant worlds since women’s events were added in 2000, winning seven of nine medals in 2008 and nine of 12 in 2021.