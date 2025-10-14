Brittany Brown, Tara Davis-Woodhall, Masai Russell crowned at Athlos

Brittany Brown completed the sprint double at Athlos in New York City, with Tara Davis-Woodhall securing the title in the long jump and Masai Russell in the 100m hurdles.

The all-woman track event featured long jump qualifying in Times Square in New York City, with the 100m hurdles, 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, mile, and long jump finals held at Icahn Stadium. Event winners received $60,000 checks and were crowned by Serena Williams with silver Tiffany & Co. crowns.

Davis-Woodhall jumped 6.81m to lead long jump qualifying, with Quanesha Burks (6.38m) and Jasmine Moore (6.33m) earning the last two finals spots.

The reigning world champion matched her season’s best of 7.13m to win the finals, with Moore coming in second at 6.64m.

Brown won a narrow 100m contest against fellow American Jacious Sears, winning the race in 10.99 seconds to Sears’ 11.01. American Kayla White (11.22) finished third. Brown later won the 200m with a personal-best time of 21.89 seconds ahead of compatriot Anavia Battle (22.21) and Ivory Coast’s Marie-Josee Ta Lou-Smith (22.65).

Reigning Olympic champion Masai Russell won the 100m hurdles crown in 12.52 seconds over Grace Stark (12.60) and Alaysha Johnson (12.66) of the U.S.. The Dominican Republic’s Marileidy Paulino, the reigning Olympic champion, won the 400m in 50.07 seconds. Bahrain’s Salwa Eid Naser (50.94) came in second, while Norway’s Henriette Jaeger (51.24) placed third.

Great Britain’s Keely Hodgkinson won the 800m after securing bronze at the world championships in Tokyo. The reigning Olympic champion set a meet record with a time of 1:56.53, nearly two seconds ahead of fellow Brit Georgia Hunter Bell (1:58.33).

Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon, who won a record-equaling fourth world title in the 1500m, took home the crown in the mile at 4:17.78, outrunning Ethiopia’s Gudaf Tsegay by nearly two seconds. American Nikki Hiltz came third in 4:32.51.

Athlos also celebrated Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in honor of her 18-year career following her retirement announcement after the world championships. Williams crowned Fraser-Pryce with a Tiffany and Co. crown in acknowledgement of her dominance in the sport. Fraser-Pryce is a two-time Olympic gold medalist and five-time world champion in the 100m as well as an Olympic silver medalist and world champion in the 200m.