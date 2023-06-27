 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Carson Foster takes leading man role at U.S. Swimming Championships
Coventry City v Luton Town: Sky Bet Championship Play-Off Final
Luton Town - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title
nbcs_edge_rfs_nickchubb_230629.jpg
Passing usage changes Chubb’s fantasy outlook

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Carson Foster takes leading man role at U.S. Swimming Championships
Coventry City v Luton Town: Sky Bet Championship Play-Off Final
Luton Town - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title
nbcs_edge_rfs_nickchubb_230629.jpg
Passing usage changes Chubb’s fantasy outlook

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Caeleb Dressel struggles to 29th in 100 freestyle at US swimming nationals

  
Published June 27, 2023 02:29 PM
Swimming - Olympics: Day 4

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 09: Caeleb Dressel of the United States looks on in the first Semifinal of the Men’s 100m Freestyle on Day 4 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Olympic Aquatics Stadium on August 9, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images)

Adam Pretty/Getty Images

INDIANAPOLIS — Caeleb Dressel finished 29th in the 100-meter freestyle at the U.S. nationals on Tuesday, falling far short of qualifying for the world championships in an event he won at the Tokyo Olympics.

Dressel fell farther and farther behind in the last of eight preliminary heats, touching the wall behind everyone else.

His time of 49.42 seconds was a whopping 1.79 behind top qualifier Ryan Held, who swam one heat earlier, and a sobering reminder of how far Dressel has to go after walking away from swimming last summer during the world championships in Budapest, Hungary.

He didn’t come close to making the U.S. team in the 100 free for next month’s worlds in Fukuoka, Japan. Dressel’s time at the IUPUI Natatorium was nearly 2.5 seconds off his gold medal-winning performance (47.02) at the Tokyo Games two summers ago.

Dressel was one of the biggest stars at those Olympics, winning five gold medals.

But the 26-year-old Floridian mysteriously left the sport for an extended break and returned to competition only last month at a minor meet in Atlanta.

Clearly, Dressel has a long road to recapture the form that made him the successor to Michael Phelps as the world’s most dominant male swimmer.

Dressel still has three more chances to qualify for the world championships, having also entered the 50 free as well as the 50 and 100 butterfly. But, based on his first swim of the meet, it clearly will be an uphill climb to claim a spot on the powerful U.S. team.

Then again, Dressel is surely more focused on getting back to top form in time for next summer’s Paris Olympics, though he hasn’t publicly revealed his plans or goals.

In keeping with his reluctance to speak with the media, he declined interview requests after his dismal showing in Indianapolis.qualifying for the world championships in an event he won at the Tokyo Olympics.

Dressel fell farther and farther behind in the last of eight preliminary heats, touching the wall behind everyone else.

His time of 49.42 seconds was a whopping 1.79 behind top qualifier Ryan Held, who swam one heat earlier, and a sobering reminder of how far Dressel has to go after walking away from swimming last summer during the world championships in Budapest, Hungary.

He didn’t come close to making the U.S. team in the 100 free for next month’s worlds in Fukuoka, Japan. Dressel’s time at the IUPUI Natatorium was nearly 2.5 seconds off his gold medal-winning performance (47.02) at the Tokyo Games two summers ago.

Dressel was one of the biggest stars at those Olympics, winning five gold medals.

But the 26-year-old Floridian mysteriously left the sport for an extended break and returned to competition only last month at a minor meet in Atlanta.

Clearly, Dressel has a long road to recapture the form that made him the successor to Michael Phelps as the world’s most dominant male swimmer.

Dressel still has three more chances to qualify for the world championships, having also entered the 50 free as well as the 50 and 100 butterfly. But, based on his first swim of the meet, it clearly will be an uphill climb to claim a spot on the powerful U.S. team.

Then again, Dressel is surely more focused on getting back to top form in time for next summer’s Paris Olympics, though he hasn’t publicly revealed his plans or goals.

In keeping with his reluctance to speak with the media, he declined interview requests after his dismal showing in Indianapolis.