Olympic downhill champion Corinne Suter to have season-ending surgery

Olympic downhill gold medalist Corinne Suter of Switzerland will undergo season-ending surgery after tearing an ACL and sustaining meniscus damage in her left knee in a race Friday.

After landing a small jump, Suter stopped about 21 seconds into a World Cup downhill run in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy, and let out screams.

Minutes later, she climbed into the back of a vehicle and was transported away from the course.

She was taken to a Zurich clinic, where exams revealed the extent of the injuries. She will undergo surgery Saturday and can return to racing next winter if healing progresses as planned, the Swiss team doctor said in a press release.

About 10 minutes before Suter’s run, American Mikaela Shiffrin crashed in the same area of the course. She was pretty sore but relieved not to be injured any worse, a U.S. coach said.

Suter, 29, also crashed in a Cortina downhill last January, then made it back to take downhill bronze at February’s world championships.

Suter’s best finish in nine races this season is eighth.