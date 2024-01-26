 Skip navigation
Mikaela Shiffrin gets up after crash in World Cup downhill race

  
Published January 26, 2024 08:18 AM
Mikaela Shiffrin

JASNA, SLOVAKIA - JANUARY 20: Mikaela Shiffrin of Team United States during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Women’s Giant Slalom on January 20, 2024 in Jasna Slovakia. (Photo by Paul Brechu/Agence Zoom/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Mikaela Shiffrin crashed in a World Cup downhill race and carefully left the course five minutes later in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy.

Shiffrin “was taken by ambulance to the clinic in Cortina and is being evaluated for a left leg injury,” according to Shiffrin’s team. “Initial analysis shows the ACL and PCL seem intact. Further details to come.”

Seventeen seconds into her run, Shiffrin went over a small jump, landed, attempted to adjust to make a gate, fell to the ground and slid into a safety net at a significant speed. She bounced off the net, and one of her skis detached.

Two minutes later, the broadcast returned to show several people assisting Shiffrin. She got up five minutes after the crash, using her ski poles as crutches as she left the area.

She was not shown to have put any weight on her left leg for several cautious strides.

Shiffrin checked in with teammates via WhatsApp as others waited for their runs, according to U.S. Ski and Snowboard.

“It’s all ok ladies, surface is money, you got this!” she told them.

Shiffrin is up to a record 95 Alpine skiing World Cup wins, including a circuit-leading seven this season.