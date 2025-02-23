 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
NCState.jpg
Brooks and James help No. 13 NC State push past No. 1 Notre Dame 104-95 in double-OT classic
ISU World Cup Speed Skating - Tomaszow Mazowiecki
Erin Jackson, Jordan Stolz win on speed skating World Cup in rivals’ absences

Top Clips

new_track_pic.jpg
Barnes edges Sears in thrilling 60m finish
nbc_pl_tactics_250223.jpg
Analyzing defining moments from Matchweek 26
800mhoeyusatfindoor.jpg
Hoey powers to 800m AR at USTAF Indoor

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
NCState.jpg
Brooks and James help No. 13 NC State push past No. 1 Notre Dame 104-95 in double-OT classic
ISU World Cup Speed Skating - Tomaszow Mazowiecki
Erin Jackson, Jordan Stolz win on speed skating World Cup in rivals’ absences

Top Clips

new_track_pic.jpg
Barnes edges Sears in thrilling 60m finish
nbc_pl_tactics_250223.jpg
Analyzing defining moments from Matchweek 26
800mhoeyusatfindoor.jpg
Hoey powers to 800m AR at USTAF Indoor

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cory Thiesse, Korey Dropkin win U.S. Olympic Mixed Doubles Curling Trials

  
Published February 23, 2025 04:00 PM

Cory Thiesse and Korey Dropkin won the U.S. Olympic Mixed Doubles Curling Trials to move one major step closer to each making their Olympic competition debut in 2026.

Thiesse and Dropkin, the 2023 World champions, defeated Sarah Anderson and Andrew Stopera 8-7 on Saturday (extra end) and then 6-3 on Sunday to sweep the best-of-three championship series in Lafayette, Colorado.

“Korey and I have lost our fair share of Olympic Trials (runner-up at two each), so to be on top is just an incredible feeling,” Thiesse said on NBC Sports. “This was the goal of this team when we came together three years ago.”

Thiesse and Dropkin aren’t qualified for the Olympics yet. They must still earn their spot through international competition later this year.

Their first chance is at the world championship in two months in New Brunswick, Canada. Nations’ results at the 2024 and 2025 Worlds are combined to create a ranking that determines the first seven nations to qualify for the 2026 Milan Cortina Games (plus automatically qualified host nation Italy). The U.S. team at 2024 Worlds placed 10th.

After that, a last-chance global qualifying tournament in December will determine the last two Olympic spots. The U.S. successfully qualified a team for the first two Olympic mixed doubles competitions in 2018 and 2022, ultimately placing sixth and eighth.

Thiesse and Dropkin, who live within three miles of each other in Duluth, Minnesota, teamed up in 2022 with the most curling of origin stories.

A year later, they became the first Americans to win a world title in mixed doubles.

Thiesse previously played with 2018 Olympic men’s team champion skip John Shuster. She went to the Olympics in 2018 as an alternate for the U.S. women’s team and did not see game action.

Dropkin used to play with Anderson. Dropkin and Stopera are currently on the same men’s team that won a U.S. title earlier this month and will be one of the favorites at those Olympic Trials in November in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Korey Dropkin, Cory Thiesse
Cory Thiesse, Korey Dropkin almost won Olympic curling trials apart. Can they win it together?
Cory Thiesse and Korey Dropkin are already world champions. Now they bid to win an Olympic Trials for the first time.