U.S. Olympic Mixed Doubles Curling Trials TV, live stream schedule

The first U.S. Olympic Trials across all sports for the 2026 Milan Cortina Games will be in mixed doubles curling, live next week on NBC Sports and Peacock.

All games of the trials from Monday to Sunday air live on Peacock, the NBC Sports app and NBCOlympics.com. CNBC joins for the semifinal and best-of-three championship series Saturday and Sunday.

The winner of the trials in Lafayette, Colorado, does not clinch an Olympic spot quite yet.

The team will advance to the world championship tournament from April 26-May 3 in Fredericton, New Brunswick, Canada. The top seven nations based on combined results from the 2024 and 2025 worlds qualify for the Olympics, not counting 2026 host Italy, which has an automatic spot.

The U.S. placed 10th at the 2024 Worlds with siblings Becca and Matt Hamilton.

If the U.S. trials winners do not qualify for the Olympics via world championship results, they can still do so at a last-chance qualifier in December.

The trials field of 10 teams includes the Hamilton siblings, who placed sixth in the event’s Olympic debut in 2018; Cory Thiesse and Korey Dropkin, whose world title in 2023 marked the U.S.’ first in any of the three Olympic curling events in 20 years; and Aileen Geving and John Shuster. Shuster skipped the 2018 men’s team to the first U.S. Olympic curling title.

Vicky Persinger and Chris Plys, who won the last Olympic Trials and placed eighth at the 2022 Beijing Games, are not in next week’s trials field.

The trials format: All 10 teams play each other in a round-robin from Monday to Friday.

The top four teams advance to playoffs that start Friday night. No. 1 plays No. 2 with the winner advancing to the finals. The loser of the 1-2 game plays the winner of the 3-4 game for the second spot in the finals.

How to Watch Olympic Mixed Doubles Curling Trials

Day

Coverage

Platform

Time (ET)

Monday

Draw 1 (5 games)

Peacock

9-11 p.m.

Tuesday

Draw 2 (5 games)

Peacock

2-4 p.m.

Draw 3 (5 games)

Peacock

9-11 p.m.

Wednesday

Draw 4 (5 games)

Peacock

11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Draw 5 (5 games)

Peacock

4-6 p.m.

Draw 6 (5 games)

Peacock

9-11 p.m.

Thursday

Draw 7 (5 games)

Peacock

2-4 p.m.

Draw 8 (5 games)

Peacock

9-11 p.m.

Friday

Draw 9 (5 games)

Peacock

11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Tiebreaker*

Peacock

3-5 p.m.

Page Playoffs (2 games)

Peacock

9-11 p.m.

Saturday

Semifinal

CNBC, Peacock

2-4 p.m.

Final (Game 1)

CNBC, Peacock

9-11 p.m.

Sunday

Final (Game 2)

CNBC, Peacock

2-4 p.m.

Final (Game 3)*

CNBC, Peacock

8-10 p.m.

*if necessary