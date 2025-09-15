Elena Delle Donne named USA Basketball women’s 3x3 national team managing director

Elena Delle Donne won the three biggest titles in professional basketball over a decorated playing career.

In her next role, she’ll look to help form a championship team.

Delle Donne has been named the first USA Basketball women’s 3x3 national team managing director.

“USA Basketball was an important part of my on-court career for a decade and a half,” Delle Donne said in a press release. “To have the opportunity to continue my journey with the organization, and to help shape and grow the 3x3 program, is something that I take very seriously. Thank you to USA Basketball for trusting me with this role. I’m excited to get started.”

Delle Donne, 36, retired from playing this past April after a career that included an Olympic gold medal (2016), a FIBA World Cup title (2018), a WNBA title (2019) and two WNBA MVPs (2015, 2019).

She was part of a deep frontcourt for the U.S. in the 2010s, teaming at different times with Brittney Griner, Sylvia Fowles, Tina Charles, A’ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart.

In her new role, Delle Donne will identify players and coaches for major 3x3 competitions, including the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, like Sue Bird will do for the women’s 5x5 team.

The U.S. won the first Olympic women’s 3x3 tournament at the Tokyo Games.

In Paris, the team of Cierra Burdick, Dearica Hamby, Rhyne Howard and Hailey Van Lith took bronze after an overtime defeat to Spain in the semifinals. Cameron Brink was originally named to the team but tore an ACL a month before the Games and was replaced by Hamby.

While NBA players have not participated in Olympic 3x3, both the U.S. women’s teams in Tokyo and Paris included WNBA players.