Emma Bates to miss U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials

Emma Bates, the third-fastest U.S. female marathoner of 2023, will miss the Feb. 3 Olympic Trials, where the top three are in line to make the team for Paris.

“There’s just not enough time to be where I need to be,” Bates said in a tearful social media video. “Another four years to wait for another Olympic team. I’ll be OK.”

Bates, 31, lowered her personal best each of the last three years. In 2021, she placed second at the Chicago Marathon. In 2022, she was the second American at the world championships (seventh overall) and in New York City (eighth).

Last year, she was the top American in Boston (fifth in a personal-best 2:22:10). She was 13th overall in her most recent marathon in Chicago on Oct. 8, slowed by a foot injury.

Bates did not say in Saturday’s video whether the foot injury was her reason for missing trials.

The field for the Olympic Trials in Orlando is expected to include Betsy Saina, the fastest American in 2023 (2:21:40), American record holder Emily Sisson and Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist Molly Seidel.

2023 Fastest U.S. Women’s Marathons

Runner Time Race Betsy Saina 2:21:40 Tokyo Emily Sisson 2:22:09 Chicago Emma Bates 2:22:10 Boston Molly Seidel 2:23:07 Chicago Sara Vaughn 2:23:24 Chicago Susanna Sullivan 2:24:27 London Gabriella Rooker 2:24:35 Chicago Aliphine Tuliamuk 2:24:37 Boston Dakotah Lindwurm 2:24:40 Chicago Nell Rojas 2:24:51 Boston

2022/2023 Fastest U.S. Women’s Marathons