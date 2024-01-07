Emma Bates to miss U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials
Emma Bates, the third-fastest U.S. female marathoner of 2023, will miss the Feb. 3 Olympic Trials, where the top three are in line to make the team for Paris.
“There’s just not enough time to be where I need to be,” Bates said in a tearful social media video. “Another four years to wait for another Olympic team. I’ll be OK.”
Bates, 31, lowered her personal best each of the last three years. In 2021, she placed second at the Chicago Marathon. In 2022, she was the second American at the world championships (seventh overall) and in New York City (eighth).
Last year, she was the top American in Boston (fifth in a personal-best 2:22:10). She was 13th overall in her most recent marathon in Chicago on Oct. 8, slowed by a foot injury.
Bates did not say in Saturday’s video whether the foot injury was her reason for missing trials.
The field for the Olympic Trials in Orlando is expected to include Betsy Saina, the fastest American in 2023 (2:21:40), American record holder Emily Sisson and Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist Molly Seidel.
2023 Fastest U.S. Women’s Marathons
|Runner
|Time
|Race
|Betsy Saina
|2:21:40
|Tokyo
|Emily Sisson
|2:22:09
|Chicago
|Emma Bates
|2:22:10
|Boston
|Molly Seidel
|2:23:07
|Chicago
|Sara Vaughn
|2:23:24
|Chicago
|Susanna Sullivan
|2:24:27
|London
|Gabriella Rooker
|2:24:35
|Chicago
|Aliphine Tuliamuk
|2:24:37
|Boston
|Dakotah Lindwurm
|2:24:40
|Chicago
|Nell Rojas
|2:24:51
|Boston
2022/2023 Fastest U.S. Women’s Marathons
|Runner
|Time
|Race
|Emily Sisson
|2:18:29
|Chicago 2022
|Keira D’Amato
|2:19:12
|Houston 2022
|Betsy Saina
|2:21:40
|Tokyo 2023
|Keira D’Amato
|2:21:48
|Berlin 2022
|Emily Sisson
|2:22:09
|Chicago 2023
|Sara Hall
|2:22:10
|World Championships 2022
|Emma Bates
|2:22:10
|Boston 2023
|Sara Hall
|2:22:56
|Tokyo 2022
|Molly Seidel
|2:23:07
|Chicago 2023
|Emma Bates
|2:23:18
|World Championships 2022