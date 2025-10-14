 Skip navigation
Erik Spoelstra named USA Basketball men’s head coach, extends pipeline dating to Dream Team

  
Published October 14, 2025 04:00 PM

Erik Spoelstra is the new U.S. men’s basketball head coach, tasked with guiding the Americans to a sixth consecutive Olympic title in 2028 in Los Angeles.

Spoelstra, the longest-tenured active NBA head coach with one team (18th season with the Miami Heat), succeeds Steve Kerr, who led the U.S. to gold in 2024.

At the Paris Games, the Americans beat Serbia in the semifinals after trailing by 13 after three quarters. In the final, they doused a late France rally with Stephen Curry hitting four three-pointers in the last three minutes.

Spoelstra, 54, would be the second-youngest U.S. Olympic men’s basketball head coach in the Dream Team era after Rudy Tomjanovich, who was 51 in 2000.

Spoelstra would also be the fifth consecutive Olympic head coach who was an assistant coach at a previous Olympics.

CoachOlympic Assistant YearOlympic Head Coach Year(s)
Erik SpoelstraParis 2024Los Angeles 2028
Steve KerrTokyo 2020Paris 2024
Gregg PopovichAthens 2004Tokyo 2020
Mike KrzyzewskiBarcelona 1992Beijing 2008, London 2012, Rio 2016
Larry BrownSydney 2000Athens 2004
Rudy TomjanovichN/ASydney 2000
Lenny WilkensBarcelona 1992Atlanta 1996
Chuck DalyN/ABarcelona 1992

Spoelstra played point guard for the University of Portland Pilots from 1988-92, then boxed shoes in a Nike warehouse before a German club signed him as a player-coach, according to Sports Illustrated.

After two seasons in Germany, he began his Miami Heat career in 1995 as a video coordinator.

He was the head coach of NBA champion teams in 2012 and 2013 and lost in the Finals in 2011, 2014, 2020 and 2023.

A recent poll of NBA general managers voted Spoelstra the “best coach in the NBA” as well as the best manager/motivator.

The next major international tournament is the FIBA World Cup in 2027 in Qatar.

The U.S. finished fourth and seventh at the last two World Cups in 2023 and 2019, fielding teams without NBA superstars.

3x3 Basketball - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 7
Jimmer Fredette talks new USA Basketball role, retirement, Olympic 3x3 change he’d like to see
Jimmer Fredette is in charge of choosing the U.S. men’s 3x3 basketball rosters for the World Cup and Olympics.