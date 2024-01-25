Emily Chan, Spencer Howe lead figure skating nationals in return to pairs’ competition

Emily Chan and Spencer Howe lead after the Prevagen U.S. Figure Skating Championships pairs’ short program in their first competition in 10 months.

Chan and Howe, last year’s U.S. silver medalists, landed side-by-side triple toe loops, but Chan put her hand down and spun out of the landing of their throw triple loop.

It was still enough as all of the top pairs had at least one significant error.

They tallied 65.86 points skating to an Elvis Presley-themed program. They lead by a slim 1.29 over Ellie Kam and Danny O’Shea going into Saturday’s free skate in Columbus, Ohio.

Chan and Howe went from fourth at the January 2022 U.S. Championships to fifth at the March 2023 World Championships, the best debut finish for a U.S. pair in 33 years.

They competed all last season with Howe nursing a torn right shoulder labrum. He had surgery in May, and the recovery timeline forced them to withdraw from the fall Grand Prix Series. More on their road back here.

“It was honestly so thrilling just to be here and be able to compete after a long road to recovery,” Chan said on NBC Sports.

Howe said their first one-handed lift this week in Columbus came not in practice, but in Thursday’s short program, an indicator he’s still working his way back with the shoulder.

Last year’s U.S. champions, Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier, stepped away from competition after last season.

After nationals, a U.S. Figure Skating committee will name three pairs to the team for March’s world championships in Montreal.

Nationals continue later Thursday with the rhythm dance and women’s short program, live on USA Network, NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock.