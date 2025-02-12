Swiss sweep men’s team combined medals, extend perfect golden Alpine worlds

Franjo von Allmen and Loic Meillard led a Swiss medals sweep of the men’s team combined to give Switzerland gold medals in each of the first three men’s races at the World Alpine Skiing Championships being hosted by rival Austria.

Von Allmen, who won the downhill last Sunday, and Meillard prevailed by 27 hundredths of a second over countrymen Alexis Monney and Tanguy Nef.

Swiss Stefan Rogentin and Marc Rochat were third, .43 behind in Saalbach, for the third Swiss medals sweep of an Alpine worlds event after the men’s downhill in 1931 and 1987.

Ryan Cochran-Siegle and Ben Ritchie were fourth, 26 hundredths shy of the first U.S. medal in a men’s event at worlds in 10 years.

ALPINE SKIING WORLDS: Results | Broadcast Schedule

Four accomplished slalom skiers skied out of their run: 2022 Olympic gold medalist Clement Noel of France, plus World Cup slalom winners Manuel Feller and Marco Schwarz of Austria and Daniel Yule of Switzerland.

The team combined is making its world championships debut this year and its Olympic debut next year, replacing the individual combined. Nations field up to four pairs of one downhill skier and one slalom skier for one run each. Final standings are determined by combined times.

Swiss men have won three gold medals at a single worlds for the second time after doing so on home snow in 1987 in Crans Montana.

“I always say (it’s) the Swiss water,” von Allmen said of the successful week.

They’ll have a chance for more gold later this week in the giant slalom (Friday, where Marco Odermatt is reigning Olympic and world champion) and the slalom (Sunday, the last day of worlds).

Worlds continue Thursday with the women’s giant slalom, live at 3:45 and 7:15 a.m. ET on Peacock.

FIS World Alpine Skiing Championships 2025 Results — Men’s Team Combined

Gold: Franjo von Allmen/Loic Meillard (SUI) -- 2:42.38

Silver: Alexis Monney/Tanguy Nef (SUI) -- +.27

Bronze: Stefan Rogentin/Marc Rochat (SUI) -- +.43

4. Ryan Cochran-Siegle/Ben Ritchie (USA) -- +.69

5. Daniel Hemetsberger/Fabio Gstrein (AUT) -- +.80

6. Florian Schieder/Tobias Kastlunger (ITA) -- +.93

7. Mattia Casse/Stefano Gross (ITA) -- +1.07

8. Simon Jocher/Linus Strasser (GER) -- +1.20

9. Adrian Smiseth Sejersted/Timon Haugan (NOR) - +1.30

10. Matthieu Bailet/Victor Muffat-Jeandet (FRA) -- +1.48

15. Bryce Bennett/Jett Seymour (USA) -- +2.92