Gretchen Walsh in for Kate Douglass in 100m freestyle on USA Swimming Olympic roster

Gretchen Walsh has replaced Kate Douglass in the 100m freestyle on the USA Swimming roster for the Paris Olympics.

Douglass dropped the 100m free to focus on her other events, according to USA Swimming.

Douglass also made the team in the 200m individual medley (where she is two-time world champion) and the 200m breaststroke (where she is a two-time world silver medalist). She was fourth in the 100m free at the last two worlds.

World Aquatics’ entry list posted Friday also has Walsh in the 100m free, joining Torri Huske.

At last month’s trials, Douglass won the 100m free, followed by Huske and then Walsh. Two swimmers make the team per individual event.

Walsh also made her first Olympic team in the 100m butterfly (breaking the world record at trials) and the 50m free.

Douglass, who like Walsh trains at the University of Virginia, could have had a busy schedule on July 31 had she kept the 100m free.

On that night, the women’s 100m free final is scheduled for 8:30 local time. The women’s 200m breast semis start at 9:46.

Douglass can still be part of the women’s 4x100m free relay and medley relays without swimming the individual 100m free.