How to watch Tyr Pro Swim Series Sacramento

  
Published March 31, 2025 06:03 PM

The Tyr Pro Swim Series continues with a meet in Sacramento, live this week on Peacock.

The USA Swimming Network app live streams finals beginning Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET. Peacock airs live finals coverage Thursday and Friday at 8. The meet finishes with finals Saturday at 8 on the USA Swimming Network.

Meet entry lists are here.

American headliners include Katharine Berkoff (Paris Olympic 100m backstroke bronze medalist), Michael Andrew (seven-time world medalist), Matt Fallon (2023 World 200m breaststroke bronze medalist) and Maximus Williamson (six-time 2023 World Junior Championships gold medalist; four in relays).

The international field includes Canadian Penny Oleksiak (2016 Olympic 100m freestyle co-gold medalist), Australian Sam Short (2023 World 400m free champion) and Frenchman Maxime Grousset (2023 World 100m butterfly champion).

American swimmers are preparing for the national championships from June 3-7 in Indianapolis, where the team will be determined for the World Championships in July and August in Singapore.

Swimming - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 3
Summer McIntosh eyes 5 individual events at swimming worlds, then a move
Summer McIntosh plans to leave her Sarasota, Florida, training base after this season.