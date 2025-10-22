IOC takes actions to protect athlete access to international competitions

The IOC Executive Board took actions Wednesday to protect athlete access to international competitions following the cancellation of visas for gymnasts from Israel by the Indonesian government that kept them from competing at this week’s World Championships in Jakarta.

The IOC board announced four measures on Wednesday, including recommending no competitions across Olympic sports be held in Indonesia until the Indonesian government provides “adequate guarantees” to allow access to all participants.

The announcement came after a remote meeting this week where the board discussed both the gymnastics situation “and the recurrent global issue regarding athletes’ access to international competitions.”

"(The board) again highlighted the IOC’s principled position: all eligible athletes, teams and sports officials must be able to take part in international sports competitions and events without any form of discrimination by the host country, in accordance with the Olympic Charter and the fundamental principles of non-discrimination, autonomy and political neutrality that govern the Olympic Movement,” a press release stated.

The IOC detailed the four actions:

To end any form of dialogue with the NOC of Indonesia about hosting future editions of the Olympic Games, Youth Olympic Games, Olympic events or conferences until such time as the Indonesian government provides the IOC with adequate guarantees that it will allow access to the country for all participants, regardless of nationality, to attend.

To recommend to all International Federations not to host any international sports events or meetings in Indonesia until such time as the Indonesian government provides adequate guarantees to the International Federations that it will allow access to the country for all participants, regardless of nationality, to attend.

To adapt the Qualification Principles for the Olympic Games, requesting that the International Federations include guarantees on access to the respective country for all athletes in their hosting agreements for any Olympic qualification competition around the world.

To request the NOC of Indonesia and the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) to come to the IOC headquarters in Lausanne to discuss the situation that occurred ahead of the 53rd FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships.